197 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Stratford-on-Avon

The number of coronavirus cases in Stratford-on-Avon increased by 197 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 37,139 cases had been confirmed in Stratford-on-Avon when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 25 (Friday), up from 36,942 on Thursday.

The cumulativerate of infection in Stratford-on-Avon, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 28,050 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 30,804.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 77,306 over the period, to 20,691,123.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Stratford-on-Avon.

The dashboard shows 289 people had died in the area by March 25 (Friday) – up from 288 on Thursday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 17,019 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Stratford-on-Avon.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Stratford-on-Avon have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 94,699 people had received a booster or third dose by March 24 (Thursday) – 74% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 109,652 people (85%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.