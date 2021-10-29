78 further coronavirus cases in Stratford-on-Avon

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Stratford-on-Avon increased by 78 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 13,755 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Stratford-on-Avon when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 28 (Thursday), up from 13,677 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Stratford-on-Avon now stands at 10,389 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 13,435.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,006 over the period, to 8,936,155.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Stratford-on-Avon.

The dashboard shows 253 people had died in the area by October 28 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 14,711 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Stratford-on-Avon.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in Stratford-on-Avon have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 102,906 people had received both jabs by October 27 (Wednesday) – 79% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.