91 further coronavirus cases in Stratford-on-Avon

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Stratford-on-Avon increased by 91 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 33,378 cases had been confirmed in Stratford-on-Avon when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 1 (Tuesday), up from 33,287 on Monday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulativerate of infection in Stratford-on-Avon, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 25,210 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 28,445.

A change on January 31 meant that in England and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

As of March 1, reinfections are also included for Scotland.

The change has resulted in a significant rise in the number of cases recorded nationally.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 98,867 over the period, to 18,985,568.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Stratford-on-Avon.

The dashboard shows 285 people had died in the area by March 1 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 16,765 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Stratford-on-Avon.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Stratford-on-Avon have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 94,143 people had received a booster or third dose by February 28 (Monday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 109,075 people (85%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.