Drop in visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month

All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 12:07 pm

Fewer patients visited A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 7,048 patients visited A&E at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in April.

That was a drop of 4% on the 7,333 visits recorded during March, but 11% more than the 6,360 patients seen in April 2021.

The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2020, there were 3,014 visits to A&E at sites run by the South Warwickshire Trust.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 7% compared to March, but 9% more than the 1.9 million seen during April 2021.

At South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust:

In April:

There were 37 booked appointments, down from 70 in March

Just 67% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

412 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 6% of patients