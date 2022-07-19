Drop in visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 7,311 patients visited A&E at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in June.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a drop of 5% on the 7,691 visits recorded during May, and 1% lower than the 7,357 patients seen in June 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 4,862 visits to A&E departments run by the South Warwickshire Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust:

In June:

There were 65 booked appointments, up from 37 in May

65% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

361 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5% of patients

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:

The median time to treatment was 80 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times