Drop in visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 7,311 patients visited A&E at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in June.
That was a drop of 5% on the 7,691 visits recorded during May, and 1% lower than the 7,357 patients seen in June 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 4,862 visits to A&E departments run by the South Warwickshire Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.
At South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust:
In June:
There were 65 booked appointments, up from 37 in May
65% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
361 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5% of patients
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:
The median time to treatment was 80 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 5% of patients left before being treated