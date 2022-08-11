Drop in visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fewer patients visited A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 7,309 patients visited A&E at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in July.

That was a slight drop from the 7,311 visits recorded during June, but 1% more than the 7,261 patients seen in July 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 5,472 visits to A&E departments run by the South Warwickshire Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

At South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust:

In July:

There were 19 booked appointments, down from 65 in June

64% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

361 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5% of patients

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:

The median time to treatment was 86 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times