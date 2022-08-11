Drop in visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 7,309 patients visited A&E at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in July.
That was a slight drop from the 7,311 visits recorded during June, but 1% more than the 7,261 patients seen in July 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 5,472 visits to A&E departments run by the South Warwickshire Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.
At South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust:
In July:
There were 19 booked appointments, down from 65 in June
64% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
361 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5% of patients
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:
The median time to treatment was 86 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 5% of patients left before being treated