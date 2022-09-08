Drop in visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month
NHS England figures show 7,087 patients visited A&E at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in August.
Fewer patients visited A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
That was a drop of 3% on the 7,309 visits recorded during July, but 2% more than the 6,933 patients seen in August 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 5,768 visits to A&E departments run by the South Warwickshire Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.
At South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust:
In August:
There were 69 booked appointments, up from 19 in July
64% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
361 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5% of patients
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:
The median time to treatment was 88 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 5% of patients left before being treated