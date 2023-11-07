Register
Food hygiene ratings given to 11 Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 3, The Rosebird Centre, Shipston Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 2

    • Rated 5: Gardener's Retreat at Studley Garden Centre, Henley Road, Mappleborough Green, Studley; rated on October 25

    • Rated 5: Esquires Coffee Houses at 2 Arden Quarter, Brunel Way, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on October 23

    • Rated 5: Redwings Horse Sanctuary at Oxhill Centre, Oxhill, Warwick; rated on October 23

    • Rated 5: The George Hotel at George Hotel, High Street, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on October 23

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Malt Shovel at Malt Shovel Inn, Church Road, Gaydon, Warwick; rated on November 1

    • Rated 5: Golden Bee at The Golden Bee, 41 - 42 Sheep Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on October 24

    • Rated 3: The Fish Inn at Fish Inn, Wixford, Alcester; rated on October 2

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Balti Hot at 78 - 80 High Street, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester; rated on October 31

    • Rated 5: Brucester's Coffee at Brucesters Coffee, Red Telephone Box, Waterside, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on October 31

    • Rated 5: Yo To Go at Tesco, Birmingham Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on October 25