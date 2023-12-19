Register
Food hygiene ratings given to five Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Dec 2023, 09:32 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Bobbys at Bobbys Cafe Deli Wine, The Carriage Cafe, The Greenway Picnic Area, Seven Meadows Road; rated on December 15

    • Rated 5: Greggs PLC at Alcester Business Centre, 4 Kinwarton Farm Road, Kinwarton, Alcester; rated on December 11

    • Rated 5: Red Lion at Red Lion Inn, Station Road, Claverdon, Warwick; rated on December 6

    • Rated 2: The White Swan Hotel at 100 High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on November 13

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The White Hart at 1 Church Road, Newbold-On-Stour, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on December 8