Food hygiene ratings given to five Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bobbys at Bobbys Cafe Deli Wine, The Carriage Cafe, The Greenway Picnic Area, Seven Meadows Road; rated on December 15

• Rated 5: Greggs PLC at Alcester Business Centre, 4 Kinwarton Farm Road, Kinwarton, Alcester; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Red Lion at Red Lion Inn, Station Road, Claverdon, Warwick; rated on December 6

• Rated 2: The White Swan Hotel at 100 High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on November 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: