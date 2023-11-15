Register
Food hygiene ratings given to four Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 3: The Cowshed Cafe at The Cow Shed, Yew Trees Craft Centre, Stratford Road, Wootton Wawen; rated on October 10

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Wellesbourne Bowls Club at Loxley Road, Wellesbourne, Warwick; rated on November 13

    • Rated 1: The Bell Inn at Bell Inn, Evesham Road, Salford Priors, Evesham; rated on October 10

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: The Barge And Quarterdeck at Bancroft Basin, Waterside, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 14