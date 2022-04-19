Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 10:03 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Howard Arms, at Howard Arms, Lower Green, Ilmington, Shipston-On-Stour was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 14.

And The White Hart, at White Hart, Stratford Road, Newbold-On-Stour, Stratford-Upon-Avon was also given a score of one on March 11.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 171 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 123 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.