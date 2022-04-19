Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Howard Arms, at Howard Arms, Lower Green, Ilmington, Shipston-On-Stour was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 14.

And The White Hart, at White Hart, Stratford Road, Newbold-On-Stour, Stratford-Upon-Avon was also given a score of one on March 11.