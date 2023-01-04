Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pret A Manger, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 2, Bards Walk, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 22.
And Seafood Fish Bar, a takeaway at 84 High Street, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester was given a score of three on November 29.