Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
The Jubilee Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Jubilee Inn, Bromsgrove Road, Studley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 1.
And Garden House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 73 Alcester Road, Studley was given a score of one on December 1.