Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
20 minutes ago
The Duck On The Pond, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Green, Long Itchington, Southam was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 7.
And The Margin, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Water Margin, Marton Road, Long Itchington, Southam was given a score of four on December 7.