Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Crown, at Crown Inn, 14 Main Street, Tiddington, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 28.

And The Antelope Inn, at Antelope Inn, The Green, Lighthorne, Warwick was given a score of two on March 28.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 165 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 124 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.