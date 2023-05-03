Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Crown, at Crown Inn, 14 Main Street, Tiddington, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 28.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And The Antelope Inn, at Antelope Inn, The Green, Lighthorne, Warwick was given a score of two on March 28.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 165 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 124 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.