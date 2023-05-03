Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Crown, at Crown Inn, 14 Main Street, Tiddington, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 28.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And The Antelope Inn, at Antelope Inn, The Green, Lighthorne, Warwick was given a score of two on March 28.