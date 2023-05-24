Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Cafe Chutneys, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16 New Street, Shipston-On-Stour was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 18.

And Shipston Bengal Cuisine, a takeaway at 1 - 2 Granville Court, Shipston-On-Stour was given a score of three on April 18.