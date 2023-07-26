Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Bull, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bull, 9 - 11 Bull Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 20.

And Espresso Farm, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Umberslade Farm Park, The Leasowes, Tanworth-In-Arden, Solihull was given a score of four on June 20.