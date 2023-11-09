Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Frog, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Frog And Bullrush, 65 High Street, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 4.
And Insomnia Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Banbury Road, Ettington, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given a score of three on October 4.