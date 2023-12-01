Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Masons Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Masons Arms, Long Marston, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 26.
And Red Lion, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Red Lion Inn, Station Road, Claverdon, Warwick was given a score of four on October 26.