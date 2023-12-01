Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Masons Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Masons Arms, Long Marston, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 26.

And Red Lion, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Red Lion Inn, Station Road, Claverdon, Warwick was given a score of four on October 26.