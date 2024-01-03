Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:24 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Mother Huff Cap, a pub, bar or nightclub at Spernall Lane, Great Alne, Alcester was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.

And Cardamom, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at First Floor, 2 - 4 Swan Street, Alcester was given a score of four on November 28.