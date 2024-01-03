Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Mother Huff Cap, a pub, bar or nightclub at Spernall Lane, Great Alne, Alcester was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.
And Cardamom, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at First Floor, 2 - 4 Swan Street, Alcester was given a score of four on November 28.