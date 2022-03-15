Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 7:46 am
Carl's Kitchen, at Briar Croft Cafe, Briar Croft, Alcester Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 10.

And Alveston Manor Hotel, at Banbury Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given a score of four on February 7.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 249 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 187 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.