Food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Four Seasons Pho Limited, at 4 Greenhill Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 13.
And Esquires Coffee Houses, at 2 Arden Quarter, Brunel Way, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given a score of two on May 13.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 251 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.