Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa at Tesco Stores Ltd, Birmingham Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Crowne Plaza at Bridgefoot, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: The Cork And Tile Portuguese at 41 Guild Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: The Village Store at 23 Chapel Street, Bishops Itchington, Southam; rated on April 29

• Rated 4: McDonald's at Mcdonalds Restaurant Limited, Western Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 5

• Rated 3: Havilands at 4 - 5 Meer Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 26

• Rated 2: The White Bear Inn at White Bear, High Street, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on February 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Cox's Yard at Coxs Yard, Bridgefoot, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 5

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Travelodge, 251 Birmingham Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Greggs at 2a Bridge Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 5