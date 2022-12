Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: The Sandwich Co at The Old Post Office, Southam Road, Ufton, Leamington Spa; rated on December 7

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Ardencote Manor Hotel And Country Club at Ardencote Manor Hotel And Country C, Lye Green Road, Claverdon, Warwick; rated on December 6

• Rated 4: Turquoise Kitchen at 22 Wood Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 16

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Warwickshire Lad at Warwickshire Lad, Broad Lane, Tanworth-In-Arden, Solihull; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: The Bear Hotel at High Street, Alcester; rated on December 8

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Bell Inn at The Bell, The Green, Tanworth-In-Arden, Solihull; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: Head Honcho Hacienda at The Queens Head, 54 Ely Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on December 6

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Queens Head at 54 Ely Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on December 6

Takeaways

Advertisement

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: China Kitchen at 29 Meer Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on December 22

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Sea Star Fish And Chips at 18 Market Hill, Southam; rated on December 7