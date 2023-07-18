Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Carluccio's at 13 Waterside, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 14

    • Rated 5: The Opposition at 13 Sheep Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 12

    • Rated 5: Red Hot Mamma Pizzeria at Red Hot Mamma, 22 High Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 4

    • Rated 4: Mercure Warwickshire Walton Hall Hote \& Spa at Walton Hall, Walton, Warwick; rated on April 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Merrie Lion at Brook Street, Fenny Compton, Southam; rated on July 4

    • Rated 5: Moat House Inn at Kings Coughton, Alcester; rated on July 3

    • Rated 5: The Rose And Crown at Rose And Crown, 15 Sheep Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 3

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Fresh Baguette Bar at 24 High Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 4