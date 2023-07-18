Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Carluccio's at 13 Waterside, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: The Opposition at 13 Sheep Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Red Hot Mamma Pizzeria at Red Hot Mamma, 22 High Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 4
• Rated 4: Mercure Warwickshire Walton Hall Hote \& Spa at Walton Hall, Walton, Warwick; rated on April 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Merrie Lion at Brook Street, Fenny Compton, Southam; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: Moat House Inn at Kings Coughton, Alcester; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: The Rose And Crown at Rose And Crown, 15 Sheep Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 3
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Fresh Baguette Bar at 24 High Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 4