Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Carluccio's at 13 Waterside, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: The Opposition at 13 Sheep Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Red Hot Mamma Pizzeria at Red Hot Mamma, 22 High Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 4

• Rated 4: Mercure Warwickshire Walton Hall Hote \& Spa at Walton Hall, Walton, Warwick; rated on April 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Merrie Lion at Brook Street, Fenny Compton, Southam; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Moat House Inn at Kings Coughton, Alcester; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: The Rose And Crown at Rose And Crown, 15 Sheep Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 3

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

