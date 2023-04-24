Food hygiene ratings handed to five Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Long Itch Diner at Southam Road, Long Itchington, Southam; rated on April 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Coach And Horses at 16 New Street, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on April 18
• Rated 5: Portway Bar at Birmingham And Solihull Rugby Footb, Forshaw Heath Lane, Earlswood, Solihull; rated on April 18
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Alimento at 4 Redditch Road, Studley; rated on December 22
• Rated 3: Martin's Plaice at 19 Alcester Road, Studley; rated on March 10