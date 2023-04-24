Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
1 hour ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
1 hour ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
2 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
4 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Food hygiene ratings handed to five Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: The Long Itch Diner at Southam Road, Long Itchington, Southam; rated on April 17

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Coach And Horses at 16 New Street, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on April 18

    • Rated 5: Portway Bar at Birmingham And Solihull Rugby Footb, Forshaw Heath Lane, Earlswood, Solihull; rated on April 18

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Alimento at 4 Redditch Road, Studley; rated on December 22

    • Rated 3: Martin's Plaice at 19 Alcester Road, Studley; rated on March 10