Food hygiene ratings handed to five Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: The Long Itch Diner at Southam Road, Long Itchington, Southam; rated on April 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Coach And Horses at 16 New Street, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Portway Bar at Birmingham And Solihull Rugby Footb, Forshaw Heath Lane, Earlswood, Solihull; rated on April 18

Advertisement

Advertisement

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Alimento at 4 Redditch Road, Studley; rated on December 22

Advertisement

Advertisement