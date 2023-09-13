Food hygiene ratings handed to three Stratford-on-Avon restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Alveston Manor Hotel at Banbury Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on August 8
• Rated 4: Bensons at 40 Henley Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on August 8
• Rated 2: The White Bear Inn at White Bear, High Street, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on August 8
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 237 similar establishments with ratings, 180 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.