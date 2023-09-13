Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Stratford-on-Avon restaurants

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Alveston Manor Hotel at Banbury Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on August 8

    • Rated 4: Bensons at 40 Henley Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on August 8

    • Rated 2: The White Bear Inn at White Bear, High Street, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on August 8

    It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 237 similar establishments with ratings, 180 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.