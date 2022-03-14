Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Monday, 14th March 2022, 7:55 am
Wharf Inn, at The Wharf Inn, Wharf Road, Fenny Compton, Southam was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 4.

And The Butchers Arms Restaurant, at Butchers Arms, Church End, Priors Hardwick, Southam was given a score of two on February 4.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 176 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 132 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.