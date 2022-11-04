Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Hockley House, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Oak, Stratford Road, Hockley Heath, Solihull was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 29.
And Bishops Bowls Lake Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bishops Bowl Lakes, Bishops Itchington, Southam was given a score of one on September 29.