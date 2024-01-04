Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Arden Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 1-2, Tything Road East, Kinwarton, Alcester was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.
And Happy Eater, a takeaway at Three Horse Shoes Inn, Wixford, Alcester was given a score of five on January 3.