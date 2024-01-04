Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Arden Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 1-2, Tything Road East, Kinwarton, Alcester was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.

And Happy Eater, a takeaway at Three Horse Shoes Inn, Wixford, Alcester was given a score of five on January 3.