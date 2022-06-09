Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 8:13 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Cafe Nero, at 6 Henley Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 4.

And Green Intentions Ltd, at Stratford Antiques Centre, 59 - 60 Ely Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was also given a score of three on May 4.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 250 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 183 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.