Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cafe Nero, at 6 Henley Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 4.
And Green Intentions Ltd, at Stratford Antiques Centre, 59 - 60 Ely Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was also given a score of three on May 4.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 250 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 183 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.