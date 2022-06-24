Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vintner Wine Bar, at The Vintner, 5 Sheep Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 19.

And Shipston Bengal Cuisine, at 2 Granville Court, Shipston-On-Stour was given a score of two on May 19.