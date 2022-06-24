Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Vintner Wine Bar, at The Vintner, 5 Sheep Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 19.
And Shipston Bengal Cuisine, at 2 Granville Court, Shipston-On-Stour was given a score of two on May 19.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 250 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 177 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.