Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Cowshed, at The Cow Shed, Yew Trees Craft Centre, Stratford Road, Wootton Wawen was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 25.

And El Greco, at 27 Rother Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given a score of three on May 25.