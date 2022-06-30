Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Cowshed, at The Cow Shed, Yew Trees Craft Centre, Stratford Road, Wootton Wawen was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 25.
And El Greco, at 27 Rother Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given a score of three on May 25.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 250 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 175 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.