Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Must Go, at 21 Windsor Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.

And Mr Chan's, at 2 - 3 Main Street, Tiddington, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given a score of three on August 17.