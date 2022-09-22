Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Must Go, at 21 Windsor Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.
And Mr Chan's, at 2 - 3 Main Street, Tiddington, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given a score of three on August 17.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 246 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 170 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.