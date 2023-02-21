Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Hussains, at 6a Chapel Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 6.
And The Long Itch Diner, at Southam Road, Long Itchington, Southam was given a score of two on January 16.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 173 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.