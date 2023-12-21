Food hygiene ratings handed to two Stratford-on-Avon restaurants

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
Arcle, at Wills Kitchen, 43 Henley Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 15.

And YouMi, at Unit 22a, Bell Court, Stratford-Upon-Avon was given a score of two on November 15.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 241 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.