Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Stratford Town FC at D C S Stadium, Stratford Town Football Club, Knights Lane, Tiddington; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: The Avon Lounge at 37 Rother Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Yorks Bell Court Limited at Unit 17, Bell Court, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Mount Everest Nepalese Cuisine at Mount Everest Restuarant, 31 Alcester Road, Studley; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Oxheart at Taste Of The Country, The Butchers Shop, 50 Main Street, Long Compton; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Travelodge Hotels Ltd at Travelodge, 251 Birmingham Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on September 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Stratford Oaks Golf Club Ltd at Stratford Oaks Golf Course, Bearley Road, Snitterfield, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: The Shakespeare Inn at The Shakespeare, Chapel Street, Welford-On-Avon, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on September 27

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Southam Kitchen at 3 Market Hill, Southam; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Seaspray at Seaspray Fish And Chips, Lower Quinton, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Avon Ices at Bancroft Basin, Waterside, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on September 12