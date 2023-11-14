Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Bistro At Lavender Meadows at Lavender Meadows, Corelli Close, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 13
• Rated 5: Warwickshire Golf Sim at The Listers Group, King Lear House, Stratford-Upon-Avon Business And Te, Banbury Road; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: BaxterStorey at Nfu Mutual, Lake House, Ryon Hill Park, Warwick Road; rated on November 9
• Rated 5: Gilks' Garage Cafe at Gilks Garage, Banbury Road, Kineton, Warwick; rated on November 8
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Fish And Chip Shop at 9a Church Street, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on November 9