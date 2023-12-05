Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Dec 2023, 09:41 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Cotswold Cafe at Unit 4, London Road, Little Compton; rated on November 27

    • Rated 5: Shakespaw Cat Cafe at Shakespaw Cat Café, 6 Union Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 27

    • Rated 5: Ashorne Hill Management College at Ashorne Hill, Leamington Spa; rated on November 21

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Dog Inn at Dog Inn, Henley Road, Mappleborough Green, Studley; rated on November 23

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Snappy Tomato Pizza at 30 Greenhill Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 22