Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Kings Head at Kings Head Hotel, Charlecote Road, Wellesbourne, Warwick; rated on January 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at Plough Inn, Stretton-On-Fosse, Moreton-In-Marsh; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: The Swan at The Swan Inn, 24 High Street, Studley; rated on January 19

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: