Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Kings Head at Kings Head Hotel, Charlecote Road, Wellesbourne, Warwick; rated on January 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at Plough Inn, Stretton-On-Fosse, Moreton-In-Marsh; rated on January 26
• Rated 5: The Swan at The Swan Inn, 24 High Street, Studley; rated on January 19
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Simla Takeaway at 24 Greenhill Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 25