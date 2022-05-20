Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Friday, 20th May 2022, 10:14 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tysoe Junior Sports Club at Tysoe Sports Club, Main Street, Tysoe; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Cafe Honey Blue at 2 Shrieves Walk, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Cotswold Distillery Cafe at Cotswold Distillery, Phillips Field, Stourton, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: The Straw Kitchen at Whichford Pottery, Whichford, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Coffee#1 Limited at 6 Bards Walk, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Sans Oriental Restaurant at 71a High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on May 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The New Inn at New Inn, Clifford Chambers, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: The Holly Bush Inn at Hollybush Inn, Holly Bush Lane, Priors Marston, Southam; rated on May 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Greggs Ltd at Gaydon Service Station, Banbury Road, Gaydon, Warwick; rated on May 16