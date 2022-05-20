Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Stratford-on-Avon establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tysoe Junior Sports Club at Tysoe Sports Club, Main Street, Tysoe; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Cafe Honey Blue at 2 Shrieves Walk, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Cotswold Distillery Cafe at Cotswold Distillery, Phillips Field, Stourton, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: The Straw Kitchen at Whichford Pottery, Whichford, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Coffee#1 Limited at 6 Bards Walk, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Sans Oriental Restaurant at 71a High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on May 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The New Inn at New Inn, Clifford Chambers, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: The Holly Bush Inn at Hollybush Inn, Holly Bush Lane, Priors Marston, Southam; rated on May 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: