Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tysoe Junior Sports Club at Tysoe Sports Club, Main Street, Tysoe; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Cafe Honey Blue at 2 Shrieves Walk, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 13
• Rated 5: Cotswold Distillery Cafe at Cotswold Distillery, Phillips Field, Stourton, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: The Straw Kitchen at Whichford Pottery, Whichford, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Coffee#1 Limited at 6 Bards Walk, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: Sans Oriental Restaurant at 71a High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on May 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The New Inn at New Inn, Clifford Chambers, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: The Holly Bush Inn at Hollybush Inn, Holly Bush Lane, Priors Marston, Southam; rated on May 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Greggs Ltd at Gaydon Service Station, Banbury Road, Gaydon, Warwick; rated on May 16