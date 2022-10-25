Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Building 523 Canteen at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Dec X Canteen at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: South Costa at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Triangle Canteen (Main Building) at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Harry Bones The Eaterie at 67a High Street, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester; rated on October 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Howard Arms at Howard Arms, Lower Green, Ilmington, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Broom Hall Inn at Bidford Road, Broom, Alcester; rated on October 11

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: China Hall Take Away at 15 Market Hill, Southam; rated on October 19