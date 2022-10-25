Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
35 minutes ago

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Building 523 Canteen at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon; rated on October 13

    Advertisement

    • Rated 5: Dec X Canteen at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon; rated on October 13

    • Rated 5: South Costa at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon; rated on October 13

    • Rated 5: Triangle Canteen (Main Building) at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon; rated on October 13

    • Rated 5: Harry Bones The Eaterie at 67a High Street, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester; rated on October 7

    Advertisement

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Howard Arms at Howard Arms, Lower Green, Ilmington, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on October 12

    • Rated 5: Broom Hall Inn at Bidford Road, Broom, Alcester; rated on October 11

    Advertisement

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: China Hall Take Away at 15 Market Hill, Southam; rated on October 19

    • Rated 5: Kineton Chippy at Banbury Street, Kineton, Warwick; rated on October 14