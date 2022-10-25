Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Most Popular
• Rated 5: Building 523 Canteen at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon; rated on October 13
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Dec X Canteen at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: South Costa at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Triangle Canteen (Main Building) at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Harry Bones The Eaterie at 67a High Street, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester; rated on October 7
Advertisement
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Howard Arms at Howard Arms, Lower Green, Ilmington, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Broom Hall Inn at Bidford Road, Broom, Alcester; rated on October 11
Advertisement
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: China Hall Take Away at 15 Market Hill, Southam; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Kineton Chippy at Banbury Street, Kineton, Warwick; rated on October 14