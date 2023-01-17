Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Chopstix South at Warwick Services M40 Southbound, Ashorne, Warwick; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: Redwings Horse Sanctuary at Oxhill Centre, Oxhill, Warwick; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Dolce Caffe at 86b High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on January 6
• Rated 5: Bardia's at Kiosk 1, Bell Court, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Peacock Inn at Peacock Inn, Main Street, Oxhill, Warwick; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Blue Boar Inn at Temple Grafton, Alcester; rated on January 4
• Rated 5: Shipston Sports Club at Shipston Sports And Social Club, 21 London Road, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on January 3
• Rated 5: The Bell at The Bell Inn, 4 Alcester Road, Studley; rated on December 14
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Studley Fish Bar at 35 High Street, Studley; rated on January 3