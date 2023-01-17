Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Chopstix South at Warwick Services M40 Southbound, Ashorne, Warwick; rated on January 12

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Redwings Horse Sanctuary at Oxhill Centre, Oxhill, Warwick; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Dolce Caffe at 86b High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on January 6

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Bardia's at Kiosk 1, Bell Court, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Peacock Inn at Peacock Inn, Main Street, Oxhill, Warwick; rated on January 11

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Blue Boar Inn at Temple Grafton, Alcester; rated on January 4

• Rated 5: Shipston Sports Club at Shipston Sports And Social Club, 21 London Road, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on January 3

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Bell at The Bell Inn, 4 Alcester Road, Studley; rated on December 14

Takeaways

Advertisement

Plus one rating for a takeaway: