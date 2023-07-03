Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Indus Cafe And Kitchen at Briar Croft Cafe, Briar Croft, Alcester Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 26

    • Rated 5: Fed at 2 - 3 Union Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 23

    • Rated 5: The Bell Inn at Bell Inn, Binton Road, Welford-On-Avon, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 19

    • Rated 5: The Sweet Spot at Coral Estates Ltd, 7 Hopkins Precinct, Kinwarton Road, Alcester; rated on June 19

    • Rated 5: Hotel Indigo And The Woodsman at Hotel Indigo, Chapel Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 16

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Cottage Of Content at 15 Welford Road, Barton, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester; rated on June 30

    • Rated 5: The Fox And Hen at Bascote Heath, Southam; rated on June 29

    • Rated 5: The College Arms at College Arms, Lower Quinton, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 22

    • Rated 5: The Bell at Bell Inn, Shottery, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 19