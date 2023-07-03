Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Indus Cafe And Kitchen at Briar Croft Cafe, Briar Croft, Alcester Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Fed at 2 - 3 Union Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 23
• Rated 5: The Bell Inn at Bell Inn, Binton Road, Welford-On-Avon, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: The Sweet Spot at Coral Estates Ltd, 7 Hopkins Precinct, Kinwarton Road, Alcester; rated on June 19
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Hotel Indigo And The Woodsman at Hotel Indigo, Chapel Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Cottage Of Content at 15 Welford Road, Barton, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester; rated on June 30
• Rated 5: The Fox And Hen at Bascote Heath, Southam; rated on June 29
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The College Arms at College Arms, Lower Quinton, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: The Bell at Bell Inn, Shottery, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 19