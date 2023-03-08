Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Stratford On Avon Golf Club at Stratford-Upon-Avon Golf Club, Tiddington Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on March 1
• Rated 5: Arden Tandoori at 137 High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on February 27
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at 44 High Street, Alcester; rated on March 3
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Throckmorton at Throckmorton Arms, Coughton Hill, Coughton, Alcester; rated on March 1
• Rated 5: Dog And Partridge at 15 Bleachfield Street, Alcester; rated on February 27
Takeaways
Advertisement
Advertisement
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Seafood Fish Bar at 84 High Street, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: Alcester Square Fish Bar at Alcester Square Fish Shop, Unit 2, Moorfield Road, Alcester; rated on November 25