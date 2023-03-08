Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Stratford On Avon Golf Club at Stratford-Upon-Avon Golf Club, Tiddington Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Arden Tandoori at 137 High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on February 27

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at 44 High Street, Alcester; rated on March 3

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Throckmorton at Throckmorton Arms, Coughton Hill, Coughton, Alcester; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Dog And Partridge at 15 Bleachfield Street, Alcester; rated on February 27

Takeaways

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Seafood Fish Bar at 84 High Street, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester; rated on February 28