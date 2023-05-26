Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Cafe Nero, 6 Henley Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 23

    • Rated 5: Puddleduck Cafe Ltd at Holt Farm, Holt Road, Southam; rated on May 19

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Takeaway Tiffin at 2 Brookside Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 15