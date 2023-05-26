Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Cafe Nero, 6 Henley Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Puddleduck Cafe Ltd at Holt Farm, Holt Road, Southam; rated on May 19
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Takeaway Tiffin at 2 Brookside Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on May 15