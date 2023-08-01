Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Burger King - Northbound at Warwick Services M40, Ashorne; rated on July 24
• Rated 5: Good Breakfast at Welcome Break Ltd (North), Warwick Services M40, Ashorne, Warwick; rated on July 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Piston Club At The Stag at The Stag, Alcester Road, Redhill, Alcester; rated on July 25