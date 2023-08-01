Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Burger King - Northbound at Warwick Services M40, Ashorne; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: Good Breakfast at Welcome Break Ltd (North), Warwick Services M40, Ashorne, Warwick; rated on July 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: