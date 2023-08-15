Register
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mrs Brown's Tea Room at Mrs Browns Tearoom, 23a High Street, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on July 31

• Rated 5: Kolshi Restaurant at Bargain Booze, 12 Warwick Road, Wellesbourne, Warwick; rated on July 28

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: B D Westmacott Sandwiches at Stockton House, 95a High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on August 7