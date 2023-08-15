Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Mrs Brown's Tea Room at Mrs Browns Tearoom, 23a High Street, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on July 31
• Rated 5: Kolshi Restaurant at Bargain Booze, 12 Warwick Road, Wellesbourne, Warwick; rated on July 28
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: B D Westmacott Sandwiches at Stockton House, 95a High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on August 7