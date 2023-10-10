Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: White Swan Hotel at The White Swan, Rother Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on September 25

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Pen And Parchment at The Pen And Parchment, Bridgefoot, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on October 5

    • Rated 5: The Blue Bell Cider House at Blue Bell, Warings Green Road, Hockley Heath, Solihull; rated on October 4