Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: White Swan Hotel at The White Swan, Rother Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on September 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Pen And Parchment at The Pen And Parchment, Bridgefoot, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: The Blue Bell Cider House at Blue Bell, Warings Green Road, Hockley Heath, Solihull; rated on October 4