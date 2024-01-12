Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Subway at Unit V, The Maybird Centre, Birmingham Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 10

    • Rated 5: Costa at Costa Coffee, 68 High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on January 9

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Nags Head at 161 High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on January 9